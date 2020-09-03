By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Barcelona midfielder, Frank De Jong, has come out to say that the team currently is in chaos.

The biggest shock according to the midfielder is the transfer request handed to the club by the ace attacker, Lionel Messi.

Since the club’s 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the champions league, series of unfortunate events have been happening in Barcelona.

Manager Quique Setién was sacked and replaced by Ronald Koeman, most of the playing squad have been put up for sale and there have been calls for president Josep Maria Bartomeu to resign.

De Jong said in an interview that with all these series of events, it is a very strange time to be a Barcelona player.

“Currently it’s a mess in Barcelona, so many strange things are happening. It’s chaos,” the midfielder confessed.

He said further that he has not spoken to Lionel Messi about it but it would be a big blow to Barcelona if he eventually has to leave the club.

Unlike many other Barcelona players, De Jong has been branded untouchable in the squad. New Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman is eager to use the 23-year-old as the core of his midfield like he did with the Netherlands national team.



