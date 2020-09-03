By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has aired his displeasure at the newly increased electricity tariffs.

He disclosed this via his official Twitter account @atiku on Thursday.

According to him, the increase in electricity tariff is “ill-timed” and disregard for the challenges faced by Nigerians. However, he suggested that Nigerians need a stimulus after coming out of a pandemic.

Atiku wrote; ”I reject the increased electricity tariffs. Coming out of the lockdown, Nigerians need a stimulus, not an impetuous disregard for the challenges they face.

“Many Nigerians have not earned an income for months, due to no fault of theirs. This increase is ill-timed and ill-advised.”