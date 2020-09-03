Buhari

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has risen in defence of the new increase in pump price of petrol and electricity tariff calling on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and other critics to wake up to a new Nigeria where the government works for the citizens and not for a few interests.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary in reaction to criticisms on the issue made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The PDP, in an earlier statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, rejected the new fuel price increase from N143 to N151 and hike in electricity tariff.

The APC, however, said the decision to increase the fuel pump price and the hike in electricity tariff was in the best interest of all.

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to a shameless statement by PDP on the current petrol price and electricity tariff in the country.

“The pricing template now reflects competitive and market-driven components which is supported by the citizenry.

He noted that the PDP had foisted a corrupt subsidy regime that enriched few individuals some of who are still in hiding abroad. He also said the APC was determined to continue to make fuel available to all Nigerians.

On electricity he said: “In an effort by this administration to put an end to estimated and arbitrary billing for electricity, President Buhari recently directed a nationwide mass metering programme for electricity consumers in the country,





He said that the APC, however, did not expect the PDP to grasp the import of this landmark presidential directive.

He explained that apart from improving electricity and service delivery, the directive was also aimed at protecting the poor and vulnerable Nigerians from increased electricity tariff, arbitrary and estimated billings.

“Commendably, the Federal Government is already working to ensure that Electricity Distribution Companies commit to increasing the number of hours of electricity supply every day and also improve on their quality of service,” Nabena said.