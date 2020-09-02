By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter Yemi Eberechi Alade, known professionally as Yemi Alade comes through with the video of her latest single ‘True Love.’

The song focus on the beauty of the African culture, where the 31 year old and her team of dancers rocked a traditional native attire.

Alade also showed off a bridal outfit for the Cross River, State region of Nigeria as well as the Igbo speaking part of the country..

Watch the Paul Gambit directed video here, which is already number 38 on YouTube trending, after dropping on the 1st of September 2020.

Alade won the Peak Talent Show in 2009, and had a hit with her single “Johnny” in 2014.