By Taiwo Okanlawon

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olusegun Akinremi, popularly known as Chief Kanran is currently soliciting for help to improve his living conditions after he lost his home to a fire incident in 2017.

From the video shared online, the veteran actor was a guest on a programme hosted by popular Yoruba radio talk show host, Kola Olootu.

During the programme, the popular script interpreter narrated how things started working against him when his home got burnt with all studio equipment worth N30million, and wife and children deserted him.

Amidst hot tears rolling down his cheeks, Chief Kanran noted that he was almost begging on the streets for food but for his status as a star.

According to him, he is not begging for the money to feed but for some money to start his work again as an artiste again.

“Seven years ago, things got bad for me. I was not ill and whatever will make me ill and people will start contributing for me, I thank God that it did not happen to me. However, what is currently happening to me is more than being ill. In 2017, my home got burnt from top to down and my wife and children deserted me.”

“My studio, where all my equipment are, also got burnt. Since the incident happened over a year ago, I have been sleeping in my church as I don’t have money to rent an apartment. Feeding has also been difficult for me. All my four cars are no longer with me. I sold one to feed, one got burnt, another one got knocked,” he said.

However, Nigerians were already supporting the veteran actor by sending money to his account number while some also promised to come to his aid.



