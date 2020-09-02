Tyler Perry: officially billionaire

Tyler Perry, who was once homeless and slept in a car, has now become the latest addition to Hollywood’s list of billionaires.

Forbes magazine, known for keeping track of celebrities’ net worth, made the announcement on Tuesday.

See the breakdown of his wealth below:

According to Forbes, the Entertainment tycoon’s incredible wealth is due to the fact that he owns 100 percent of his creative output which includes, “1,200 episodes of television, 22 feature films, and at least two dozen stage plays.”

The net worth of that massive catalog comes with a staggering $420 Million!

Perry also owns a 330-acre studio near Atlanta which now plays home to a ton of creative projects, including other production company’s paying him to use the location – The studio worth $280 million.

Perry was able to leverage his massive content holdings to make a huge deal with ViacomCBS that pays him $150 million A YEAR for new content and gives him an equity stake in BET+ a new streaming service that launched this year. Tack on another $90 million for his ownership.

According to Forbes, Tyler also earned over $1.4 Billion in pre-tax revenue since 2005 when he introduced the world to his movies like the ‘Madea’ series.

Tyler Perry owns homes in Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and has two private jets.





The total of the houses and planes is another $60 million.

Add it all up and you have a self-made billionaire!

Perry joins the ranks of Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and George Lucas.