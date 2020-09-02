By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Two women have died and four other people injured in a multi-vehicle crash at Anthony area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The accident occurred late Tuesday night. It occurred around Anthony inward Gbagada.

According to the Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the agency received distress calls about the incident and that upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it discovered that four vehicles were involved in accident.

The vehicles involved, he said, comprise two tipper trucks, one with registration number AKM-741ZT; a second tipper with unknown registration number, a loaded tanker with unknown registration number and commercial bus with unknown registration.

“The resultant collision, a result of reckless driving, left occupants of the bus trapped within. With the use of the agency’s light rescue equipment, six people were extricated from the bus.

“They were found to have sustained varying degrees of injuries and unfortunately two adult female lost their lives at the scene of the incident,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that agency responders at the scene were the LASEMA Rescue Unit Ambulance, LASAMBUS, Nigeria Police, Lagos Fire service and LRU fire unit.

*Kazeem Ugbodaga id the Editor, PM NEWS



