By Ayorinde Oluokun

Controversial US-based physician, Dr Stella Immanuel, is rejoicing over the dismissal of the complaints against her following her claim that hydroxychloroquine can cure COVID-19 ‎by the Texas Medical Board.

Dr Immanuel announced that she has been cleared of the allegation in a post on her Facebook page on Wednesday

She also attached the letter of clearance from the Texas Medical Board which she asked her haters to “read and weep.”

She said, ‎”Texas medical board dismisses the complaint against me. The haters have been defeated and God has shown Himself as my protector and defender. God bless TMB, God bless Texas, God bless America. Good will win. American will win. Haters read and weep.”

In the letter, the Board indicated that the investigation was dismissed because there was insufficient evidence to prove that she violated Medical Practices Act.

“As such, this complaint has been dismissed without prejudice. No further action will be taken concerning this complaint,” the Board said in the letter.

Immanuel had early August through a tweet announced that the Texas Medical Board had opened an investigation into her claim that the anti-malaria drug can cure COVID-19.

This followed an early warning by the Board that it will take action against any complaint about false, misleading or deceptive advertising for COVID-19 cure under its standard enforcement process.





In the tweet confirming that the Board has begun investigating her, the Huston based doctor had also solicited for donations to fund her legal efforts.

Immanuel attracted global attention in July 2020 when a video of her touting hydroxychloroquine as a cure for Covid-19 went viral taken in company of other medical doctors went viral.

“If they put everybody on hydroxychloroquine it would stop COVID-19 in its tracks in 30 days,” she said in the video recorded at a news conference.

The video went viral after President Donald Trump who had also touted hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID-19 shared it on Twitter.

But the video was later removed by Twitter and other social media networks over claims that it contained false information.