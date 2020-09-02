The President Muhammadu Buhari has approved November 1st of every year as the National Youth Day.

This was announced by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

According to Dare, President Buhari gave the approval during the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

“Today, President Buhari in Council approved November 1st every year as the National Youth Day to celebrate, draw attention to and find solutions to the issues that affect the Youth. Mr. President as again demonstrated his commitment to supporting youth-focused policies. Thank You,” the youth and sports minister stated.