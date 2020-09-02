By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian singer-songwriter Peter Okoye known as Mr P, celebrates his wife Lola Omotayo today September 2nd 2020 as she marks her birthday.

The couple married in 2013 and they have two kids, Cameron and Aliona together. Okoye was part of the now defunct PSquare group with his twin brother Paul.

Peter said: Pls join me and wish my Wife, my best friend, my partner, my lover, the mother of my children and the keeper of my Heart a Special Happy Birthday! @lolaomotayo_okoye 😘✨🎂🎊⚡️🤗✨🎂🥰🎉😘🎁🤗🎊🎂🎉 Cc @theokoyes

Lola also wrote:

Baba Modupe o! Another year added….I am grateful to the Almighty God for His grace and mercy upon my life. I give God all the glory. I am thankful for everything He has blessed me with, my life, my health, my family and friends. Happy Birthday Lollipop 🍭.🙏🙏❤🥳🥳😮🙌🙌🤗🤗🤗💃💃#virgo #mamacameronandaliona👩‍👧‍👦

#lolitathegreat #blessed #thankful #birthdaygirl #september2 #pclassicmadam #theokoyes



