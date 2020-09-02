Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule professionally known as Okey Bakassi is celebrating with his wife Zizi on their 19th anniversary.

Okey won the “Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo)” category at the 2014 edition of the Best of Nollywood Awards for his role in the film Onye Ozi.

‘We have been friends since the day we met in 1988….today we celebrate our 19yrs of marriage and building our family & destiny together. Thanks to my reliable team partner/wife/behaviour coach/etc.. Zizi. May God continue to strengthen our lovely union. I love you till the end of time. Happy anniversary, Zizi’ he wrote.

Bakassi after university came to Lagos and thereafter met with popular movie producer and director, Zeb Ejiro who in 1993 gave him his first opportunity to appear on a network television production – ‘Fortunes’ where he played Nick, one of the Johnson’s bodyguards.