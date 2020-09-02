President Buhari

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Twitter is currently agog with Nigerians calling out and insulting President Muhammadu Buhari following the increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) and the hike in electricity tariff to N66 per kwh.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) set a pump price of N162 for petrol in the south-west region.

This followed the increase of the ex-depot price for the product by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, a subsidiary of NNPC. The price was increased from N138 to N151.

Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) across the country also began on 1 September the implementation of a new electricity tariff regime of N66 per kwh.

However, the moves have led a great number of aggrieved Nigerians to start dragging the President on Twitter, describing those moves as cruel and callous.
See some tweets below;


 

