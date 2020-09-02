By Taiwo Okanlawon

Twitter is currently agog with Nigerians calling out and insulting President Muhammadu Buhari following the increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) and the hike in electricity tariff to N66 per kwh.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) set a pump price of N162 for petrol in the south-west region.

This followed the increase of the ex-depot price for the product by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, a subsidiary of NNPC. The price was increased from N138 to N151.

Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) across the country also began on 1 September the implementation of a new electricity tariff regime of N66 per kwh.

However, the moves have led a great number of aggrieved Nigerians to start dragging the President on Twitter, describing those moves as cruel and callous.

See some tweets below;

The people who were jumping up & down in Ojota with us under GEJ when Petrol was N86 are now buying for N151 without complain. Fear will not even allow them try the things they did against Jonathan to Buhari. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) September 2, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari will go down in history as Nigeria worst president we ever had. The misfortune of voting. — AbdulRasheethe (@Rasheethe) September 2, 2020

Calm down.. Wailers will buy fuel at N151 while Buhari’s supporters will continue buying at #87. — Henry Shield (@henryshield) September 2, 2020





The confidence with which this govt is hiking everything so indiscriminately is something deserving of a research. — Henry Shield (@henryshield) September 2, 2020

You can see that President Buhari is trying, the economy is moving fine and things are working well, money is circulating and we are enjoying it. I don't know why some people are complaining about the increase in petrol price, even the naira is doing well against the dollar. — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) September 2, 2020

The youth that will protest are irresponsible, jobless and not paying bills. The only thing that can trigger them at this moment is for DSTV to stop airing BBN. Boobrisky birthday : 4,000 comment

Buhari increase VAT: 213 comment. — Mr. Anonymous (@scoffy2606) September 2, 2020

Fuel price has been increased but the cowards will not dare call out the incompetent, clueless, corrupt, inept & failure #ICCIF Rtd Major General Buhari @MBuhari who is also the Minister of Petroleum but they will focus on Ojota activists and those who voted GEJ in 2015#Cowards pic.twitter.com/pZ8H2t5rPo — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) September 2, 2020

The Buhari regime is a plague on Nigerians. The primary aim of this regime is to kill, steal and destroy. Only a monstrous regime will increase fuel price & electricity tariff during this pandemic. Citizens are suffering while Buhari & his cronies live in opulence. Wicked tyrant. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) September 2, 2020

We are hitting Ojota tomorrow,abi ? Or do we wait until the Petrol Pump price hits N200? Will Donjazzy be singing DoroBucci or Doro Buhari? — President One.acre says Free Dadiyata (@NekkaSmith) September 2, 2020

Waspapin & his group of online herdsmen who just suddenly made a 360 & began criticizing Buhari instead of the usual ranting & threatening anyone who criticizes him are up to something. And that reason is not "expensive rice", it's far too flimsy to be. Be wary. Be very wary. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) September 2, 2020

Buhari is the best thing that has ever happened to Nigeria! Man singlehandedly raised the value of almost everything, even local rice that Nigerians use to take for granted is no longer our mate! Sai baba buhari🙌🏻 — pharm-artist💊🧑🏼‍🎨 (@caramel__queen_) September 2, 2020

I can vividly recall when i sacrificed my car in order to campaign for this old man called Buhari thinking he’s going to shock us with projects in the north. Not knowing is going to be other way round. Today Buhari administration is shocking us electric wire.#NorthernProjects pic.twitter.com/oj5TcxGeYj — The Bozzz!😎🕋🕌 (@Auta_Musa_) September 2, 2020

No Nigerian President has enjoyed like Buhari. Under him, Food Inflation at 15%, Rice at 26k now Fuel at N151. And everyone is silent, no noise, no Protests, just waiting till 2023. Nigerians are silent because we are ashamed of facing the consequences of our actions. — William (@_SirWilliam_) September 2, 2020

We rejected Goodluck Jonathan out of patriotism & supported Buhari since 2015, today we're rejecting @MBuhari for the same reason. Reality isn't a respecter of anybody, we can all see insecurity, high cost of living, #NorthernProjects are neglected. We won't support incompetence. — Kawu Garba (@KawuGarba) September 2, 2020

History will always remember Buhari as the president that led the country twice and forced recession on the country twice without any tangible project to show. — ibro✨💫 (@Ibrahim_s_ahmad) September 2, 2020

My grandfather told me about President Buhari, I should’ve listen then. 😭 — Sarki. (@Waspapping_) September 1, 2020

It is becoming clearer everyday dat God allowed Buhari to become the president to show Nigerians why he rejected him thrice.

It is obvious dat Buhari came to disgrace himself as it has been proven that he’s a monumental failure and a big disaster.#NothernProjects — Women_Advocate🧕🧕🧕 (@hauwa_farouk) September 2, 2020

I congratulate Buhari & APC supporters on the raise of Petrol price to N151.56. These set of people are clearly exempted from the horrific policies of this regime. The increased electricity tariff won't affect them & now there's so much Rice for export in Kano.#RevolutionNow — Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) September 2, 2020