Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $3.1 billion for the automation of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed said the automation will be carried out by a private company at a concessionary period of 20 years.

The roll-out cost of $3billion will be borne by the company.

NIgeria expects a minimum revenue of $176bn from the arrangement.

The Council also approved the upgrade of safe towers in Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Port Harcourt airports.

More to follow