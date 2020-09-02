By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Obinna Ukwuani, a Nigerian recently appointed as the Chief Digital Officer at the Bank of Kigali has earned the praises of Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

Ukwani, who was announced as Rwanda’s apex bank Chief Digital Officer on Monday was a former Executive at PayStack, and the founder NESA by makers, a Lagos based skill center that trained people on web development.

In a statement released by NIDCOM, Dabiri congratulated Ukwani, saying that he has proven that hard work and dedication to duty always pay and that she was not surprised at the height he has attained due to his resilience and doggedness.

Dabiri also prayed for the success of Ukwani in his new office, urging him to keep the flag flying and making Nigeria proud.

Ukwani has a Degree in Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Previously, he partnered with the Bank of Kigali to launch Makers Robotics Academy Rwanda, the first-ever robotics Book camp in the Country.