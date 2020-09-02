By Kaeem Ugbodaga

Founder, Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet TB Joshua has advised Lionel Messi not to leave Barcelona bitter and offended.

Messi, most decorated Barcelona player is no longer interested in playing for the Spanish side.

He made up his mind to leave the club after Barcelona were comprehensively beaten by Bayern Munich 8-2 in the last quarter-final of the Champions League.

The Argentine had missed training on three occasions and even refused to do a Coronavirus test.

But TB Joshua, on his twitter handle said it would not be good for Messi to leave Barcelona the way he wanted to do right now.

He said it was impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship offended.

“It is not good advice for Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona bitter and offended. It is impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship bitter and offended.

“This is my candid advice to Messi. History is our boss,” he tweeted.





*Kazeem Ugbodaga is the Editor, PM NEWS