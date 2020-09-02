Movie star, business woman and beauty influencer Mercy Aigbe, best known for her Yoruba indigenous movies, dishes out gorgeous pictures from her latest shoot.

The 42 year old mum of 2 took to her timeline to show off lovely photos of her wearing a pink dress with her makeup and hair game on a different level.

‘Baby Geh for life … slide 1 or 2 which is your fav?

Ok so some people will say the front part of this ponytail is my real hair 😁 No it’s not my real hair it’s Frontal that went to Harvard 😂 gotten from the best hair plug @gleeoflife 😍💫🤩

Spot my real Gold Versace necklace and wrist stack from @houseofamearypearl 💫 ( hmmmm I need more discounts oh call me 🙄🙄😂😂)

My Dress from No 1 fashion store @mag_divas 😍’ she said