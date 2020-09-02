Mercy Aigbe

Movie star, business woman and beauty influencer Mercy Aigbe, best known for her Yoruba indigenous movies, dishes out gorgeous pictures from her latest shoot.

The 42 year old mum of 2 took to her timeline to show off lovely photos of her wearing a pink dress with her makeup and hair game on a different level.

‘Baby Geh for life … slide 1 or 2 which is your fav?
Ok so some people will say the front part of this ponytail is my real hair 😁 No it’s not my real hair it’s Frontal that went to Harvard 😂 gotten from the best hair plug @gleeoflife 😍💫🤩
Spot my real Gold Versace necklace and wrist stack from @houseofamearypearl 💫 ( hmmmm I need more discounts oh call me 🙄🙄😂😂)
My Dress from No 1 fashion store @mag_divas 😍’ she said

