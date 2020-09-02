Nigerian American Mathias Ometu, who was illegally arrested by San Antonio Texas police last week will speak to the press today.

Ometu, a San Antonio resident will announce his plans to address his arrest and racial profiling experience while in the custody of the San Antonio Police Department.

It is likely he would file a case against the SAPD.

Ometu, his family, and attorney will hold the press conference at 10 AM CST, on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse.

The 33 year-old Insurance executive, was arrested by SAPD for ‘jogging while black’ in his quiet neighbourhood based on a mistaken identity.

A bystander cell phone footage captured Ometu’s encounter with SAPD which showed him being forcefully thrown into the back seat of a SAPD vehicle.

Ometu can be seen and heard in the bystander video yelling “You’re choking me”.

This encounter occurred after Ometu stated he was not the person they were looking for and he was misidentified for another suspect in a domestic violence dispute.

It was later determined that the SAPD officers did indeed have the wrong man in custody – however the SAPD refused to release Ometu.





What followed was two horrific and humiliating days spent in jail as Ometu was charged with two felony counts of assault on a police officer.

.