Manchester United have signed Donny Van de Beek from Ajax on a five-year deal for a fee rising to £39m.

Having completed medicals on Monday, the midfielder moves to Old Trafford for a fee of €39m (£34.6m) – plus another €5m (£4.4m) in add-ons – and has signed a contract until June 2025.

Van de Beek currently on international duties would join Manchester United after Netherland’s game against Poland (September 4) and Italy (September 7).

Van de Beek said: “I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history. I would like to thank everyone at Ajax, I grew up there and I will always have a special bond with the club. I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted to complete the deal and said: “Donny has all of the technical attributes needed to perform in this team and has the personality required to succeed at Manchester United. His ability to see space, time his movements, and read the game will really complement the qualities that we have in midfield and his arrival really strengthens the depth of talent we have in that position.”