A 60-year-old man, Ibrahim Ibuoye has been arraigned before an Ogun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ota for allegedly trespassing on the farmland belonging to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Ota.

Ibuoye was charged on four counts bordering on breach of peace, forceful entry, causing damages and conspiracy.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the police prosecutor Rosemary Samson, the defendant and others at large allegedly committed the offences on August 26, 2020, at the Obasanjo Farm Limited, Ota.

Samson said the defendant and his accomplices were armed with weapons and allegedly conspired among themselves and forced their way into the farm, thereby conducting themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

The court also heard that a Honda Accord belonging to a man named Kazeem Ajiboye was allegedly damaged by the defendant.

The alleged offences, according to the prosecution, contravened sections 81, 390(9), 451 and 517 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

Magistrate B. S. Abdulsalam admitted Mr Ibuoye to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate further directed that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun State Government.





Also, the sureties must have landed property within the jurisdiction of the court, while the case was adjourned till September 14 for hearing.