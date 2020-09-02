Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge has arrived in Barcelona and he is expected to convince the club to let go of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Jorge Messi will reportedly meet with Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Wednesday to discuss a potential departure for the club captain.

Messi had told FC Barcelona last month that he had activated a clause in his contract which allows him to leave for free before the 2020/2021 season.

But Barcelona said the clause expired on June 10 – a claim that was backed by La Liga – and the only way out is for any club who wants his services to pay the €700 million (£624m/$823m) release clause in his contract.

Barca are now willing to offer their all-time leading goalscorer a contract extension until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but he doesn’t consider himself a Camp Nou player anymore, according to reports.

Messi did not report for the first day of pre-season training under Ronald Koeman on Monday. He also failed to show up for a coronavirus screening on Sunday.

The Argentine’s legal team are now ready to argue that he should be allowed to terminate his deal unilaterally.

Manchester City, managed by former Barca boss Pep Guardiola, are reported to be leading the race to sign Messi.

However, Upon arriving at El Prat Airport on Wednesday, Jorge Messi told reporters: “I don’t know anything, guys.”



