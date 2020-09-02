By Jennifer Okundia

Brand influencer, fashion entrepreneur and Instagram sensation Laura Ikeji known for her consistency and interesting content on social media penned a message to her followers.

The 32 year old business woman disclosed that, she just got the biggest endorsement money which is triple what she’s ever made, and has invested it in her dream project.

‘Btw legit money is sweeter. Work hard you will make even more.’ she said:

Ikeji who is currently in the UK with her family, owns a fashion store ‘The Gang’ in Lagos, Nigeria. She married Ogbonna Kanu in 2017 and they have two children together.