By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government has shutdown 30 health facilities across the state for non-compliance with regulatory standards.

The Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agencies, HEFAMAA carried out the enforcement between July and August, 2020.

Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Abiola Idowu who disclosed this on Wednesday, in Alausa, Ikeja, explained that the facilities were shutdown for infractions ranging from quackery, operating beyond schedule, lack of qualified medical personnel to non-registration of facilities and lack of basic equipment.

Idowu, however, stated that five facilities were reopened in the month of July having complied with the set standards.

She explained further that facilities sealed could be reopened after all standards and instructions have been effected and approval for reopening granted by the Commissioner.

Idowu affirmed that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration was committed to battling quackery and putting a halt to the ugly trend of having unqualified personnel work in health facilities.

She added that the Agency would continue to insist that the environment for the delivery of medical care should be suitable for the promotion and maintenance of good health.

Idowu, therefore, urged all health facility operators to abide strictly by the standards to avoid being sanctioned.





“The State Government will not tolerate any form of illegal health practices in the State because such acts could jeopardize people’s health and safety,” she warned.

She urged the public to continue cooperating and supporting the state government in its fight against quackery and illegal operation of facilities by reporting those behind such acts to the Agency to safeguard the health and well-being of the citizenry.

The Executive Secretary further advised the populace to be cautious and desist from patronizing any health care provider without its logo or proof of registration as well as report any suspicious health care facility to the Agency.

Advising owners and operators of health facilities in the State, Idowu tasked them to ensure they complete their registration with the Agency, collect the official logo and display it at a visible position in their facilities where members of the public could see.