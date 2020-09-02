By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described a cruel the hike in fuel price to N151 per litre on Wednesday by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It also moved against the hike in electricity tariff to N66 per kwh, saying that the move was cruel, callous and punishment for Nigeria.

The party, in a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, demanded an immediate reversal of the prices to avert a national crisis, as the increase would result in upsurge in costs of goods and services and worsen the biting hardship being faced by Nigerians, who were already impoverished and overburdened by APC-imposed high cost of living in the last five years.

“Our party asserts that by increasing the price of fuel from the N87 per litre it sold under the PDP to an excruciating N151 while at the same time allowing the hike in electricity tariff from N30.23 per kwh to over N66, the APC has left no one in doubt that its agenda is to inflict pain and hardship on Nigerians to satisfy their selfish interests.

“The unjustifiable increase in the price of these essential supplies, coming barely a week after the APC brazenly posted a support for fuel price hike, while attempting to rationalize the excruciating hardship being suffered by Nigerians under the Buhari administration, has further confirmed that the APC is at the center of the harsh policies of the Buhari Presidency,” it said.

The PDP said it was distressing that the APC administration increased the cost of essential commodities at the time the leadership of other countries were offering palliatives to their citizens to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that it is instructive to add that the nation is doomed under the APC watch.

“We know that the APC is an unfeeling party but it is indeed shocking that it could go to the extent of approving such a hike at this trying time, when many Nigerians are struggling to afford staple foods and other necessities of life.

“Our party challenges the APC and the Buhari administration to publish the parameters with which it arrived at the increase of fuel price to N151 per litre given that with the prevailing values in the international market, the appropriate price template for domestic pump price in Nigeria ought not to be above N100 per litre.





“Our party further challenges the APC-led Federal Government to publish details of its sleazy and over-bloated oil subsidy regime, including the involvement of APC interests in the claimed under-recovery for unnamed West African countries, running into trillions of naira, while Nigerians are made to bear the burden of high fuel costs,” it said.

The PDP insisted that the APC and its government had failed to allow an open investigation into allegations of fuel price overcharge as well as the fraudulent subsidy regime through which over N14 trillion had allegedly been frittered by unscrupulous individuals in the APC.