By Agency Reporter

India, a nation of 1.4 billion people, is fast becoming the world’s coronavirus epicentre, as it has been reporting the highest daily increases in new cases for more than three weeks.

On Tuesday, it registered 78,357 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total close to 3.8 million.

At its current rate, the country is likely to soon pass Brazil and ultimately the United States in total reported cases.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday also reported 1,045 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 66,333.

It now has the third-most deaths after recently passing Mexico’s toll, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Infections have been spreading fast from people in India’s big cities to smaller towns and rural areas.

Its testing capacity of nearly 100,000 per day has been increasing but experts say it is not enough.

On Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research, India’s top medical research body, said the country had conducted nearly 44 million tests for the virus since the pandemic began.



