By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian business woman, author and motivational speaker, who is also Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Ibukun Awosika, has been added to the cast of ‘Citation,’ a film by Nollywood film maker and actor Kunle Afolan.

This comes after Afolayan stated that he saw the 57 year old mum of 3 in his dreams.

The film release date was delayed due to the pandemic but will be out before the end of 2020. ’30th of August, we officially had the first private screening of Citation at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)’ Kunle revealed in a social media post.

Some of the cast include Joke Silva; Haitian-French actor and model, Jimmy Jean-Louis; Ini Edo; UK-based Nigerian fashion and lifestyle blogger, Temi Otedola; Yomi Fash-Lanso; Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang; Gabriel Afolayan; man of Ivorian theater, Bienvenu Neba; veteran broadcaster and actor, Sadiq Daba; upcoming Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina; French-Ivorian actor and screenwriter, Raymond Reboul; theatre educator, Toyin Bifarin; and veteran Nigerian film director and actor, Wole Olowomojuore, aka ‘Baba Gebu’ and Ibukun Awosika.

Awosika stated:

It is not in all situations ,that we get a chance to do more than talk ,about an issue that we are passionate about. The challenges that the female gender faces in her pursuit to be her best is multi dimensional. When great institutions all come together, with an award winning producer to take on a global issue, it seemed like a good risk worth taking as well as a great adventure into a field I had never experienced. Real respect for the players of the field. Don’t judge a man’s job until you have walked in his shoes. Nigeria is truly blessed to have so many great professionals. The potential for the sector to create jobs and add to economic growth is without question. I enjoyed the experience and I thank all those who made it fun for me! Wakanda forever😃!

CITATION is a definite must see!!





Kunle Afolayan wrote:

EXLUSIVE!

Meet our surprise cast of CITATION

Stop! What you’re doing because something really big just happened at Ife, and we have the entire exclusive!

It all began in 2018 with the pre-production of Citation, then the production in January 2020, and now the 30th of August, we officially had the first private screening of Citation at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)(rep your school in our comments, we see you!) Why OAU? Well, not only was Citation shot at the University, but our surprise cast is an alumnus of the school.

‘Citation’ is a ”College Drama about a female postgraduate student who has to find a way of dealing with the awkward situation of sexual harassment from a lecturer” It aims to empower women to become successful and stand up for themselves at every point.