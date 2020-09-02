By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) from N148 to N151.56k per litre.

PPMC, the Petroleum Product Marketing Company, on Wednesday, announced that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation retail outlets would now sell petrol for N151.56k per litre while the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria had directed its members in the South-West to sell at N162.

In his reaction to this development, Fani-Kayode compared the fuel price, external debt, dollar exchange and standard of living under former President Goodluck Jonathan to the present administration.

He stated that he warned Nigerians against voting in President Muhammadu Buhari but was insulted for his foresight. Read his tweet below