By Mercy Osajiugo

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero has appealed to both Federal and Niger State governments to urgently fix all roads across the state saying that Niger is a hub for all northern states.

Ado-Bayero, who is the Chairman, Kano State Council of Traditional Rulers made the call on Tuesday night in Bida, Niger, at a cultural night organised by Etsu Nupe to mark Ado – Bayero’s official visit to his Emirate.

The monarch said that the call became necessary as he observed that almost all the roads in the state were in deplorable conditions.

He said that the urgent rehabilitation of the roads would improve living and socio-economic conditions of the people as many motorists utilised the roads to reach different destinations.

“The bad condition of the roads was hampering the socio-economic development of the state and the country at large.

“Deplorable road network in Niger and across the country will continue to hamper economic growth,” he said.

According to him, Niger State served as a gateway to both the northern and southern parts of the country and as such needed durable and state of the art road network.

The Emir applauded the existing cordial relationship between Kano and Niger, saying the two states had enjoyed a cordial relationship of mutual benefit for centuries especially with respect to Bida Emirate.





NAN