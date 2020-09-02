The Lagos State Safety Commission has begun the training of workers and stakeholders in the state’s transportation sector on how to checkmate the spread of COVID-19.

The training was titled “Hygienic Management after the ease of COVID-19 lockdown”.

Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, at the training said the transporters were being trained on personal and work place safety as it related to the COVID-19 pandemic, hazard identification and avoidance of drug and substance abuse, among other safety measures being initiated by the state government.

He stated that COVID-19 had been with the state for a while, stressing that with the dexterity of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the pandemic was being tackled to ensure it was being gradually eliminated.

The DG urged members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW to utilise the advantage of the training and ensure the pandemic was defeated.

Lagos State Chairman, NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka. MC Oluomo, urged members to complement the efforts of the state government by obeying laid down safety on COVID-19 such as maintaining social distancing in their vehicles, daily fumigation of such vehicles, compulsory wearing of nose masks and positioning of hand washing equipment in strategic places in their various motor parks.

MC Oluomo expressed commended the Safety Commission, for its efforts in maintaining safety in all nooks and crannies of the state, adding that the pandemic was real and urged members of the union to maintain all COVID-19 rules as specified by the Ministry of Health and National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

“Let me start by thanking the Governor of Lagos State and the Incident Commander, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and appreciate the efforts of the Lagos State Safety Commission, for their efforts in educating us on how to defeat the pandemic totally in the state. I want to let all of us here at this event know that the pandemic is real. Our life has no duplicate, please let us protect our lives”, Oluomo said.

The facilitator, Mrs Adeola Adebowale, said “we all knew the pandemic has been with us like malaria fever but Lagos State Government had deemed it fit to educate the residents, especially our transporters not to rest on our oars but ensure we defeat the pandemic totally, hence the need to further follow all the laid down procedures to curb the spread of the virus.”





Drivers and other beneficiaries of the safety training commended Sanwo-Olu for putting the safety of transporters at the forefront of its affairs, especially in the face of the raging covid-19 pandemic.

The Safety Training which took place at the Ojota New Garage and the Ikotun-Oshodi Motor Parks featured safety talks from officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Safety Moments by members of the motor parts and distribution of safety kits which contain bar soaps, sanitizers, dusters, nose masks, among others.