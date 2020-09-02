The Presidency hammered conveyors of fake news on Wednesday as it vehemently denied reports that Sarki Abba, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman described the report as utter falsehood and a disgraceful lie.

“This report is sheer fabrication and brazen effort by the online news medium to mislead the public”, he said.

He then revealed the virus testing regimen around the President.

“Upon the directive of doctors and scientists and supervision of Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff, all staff working for and around the President, are routinely and rigorously checked for the virus.

“The Senior Special Assistant, Social Affairs and Domestic Matters, Sarki Abba, always tested negative”, Shehu said.

He added: “The general public is hereby advised to ignore such stories that are intended to mislead the people and create unnecessary anxiety about the safety of the President.

“Don’t let yourself to be manipulated by any medium that thrives on yellow journalism and specialises in peddling fake news in the desperate quest for the market and donor money”, he said.