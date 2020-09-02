World’s most expensive player, Brazilian Neymar has been hit by the coronavirus.

Neymar, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain has tested positive for the virus.

He is among the three PSG players said to have caught the big.

The other players are Neymar’s teammates Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes.

The PSG are yet to confirm the identity of the players, but announced earlier today that two players have the virus..

However, French sports daily L’Equipe and AFP, the French news agency pointed at Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes.

They tested positive after returning from Ibiza.

Although the Ligue 1 season has kicked off, PSG have yet to begin their campaign as they have been given a break following their run to last month’s Champions League final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich.