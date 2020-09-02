By Jennifer Okundia

2019 Big Brother Naija former housemate Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton, welcomed their first child together on Thursday August 26th 2020. A photo of the new born has now been shared by the proud dad on his social media page.

The couple shared this caption after announcing the birth of their child, and a snippet of the water-birth delivery procedure: “Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards 👑❤️ August 26th 2020 7:00 am,”

Also sharing a picture of him holding Mathew, Mike wrote: The circle of life ❤️ #1weekold

The lovebirds have a YouTube channel “Mike and Perri”, where they shared their “labour and delivery story”. Watch it here…

Perri Shakes-Drayton is a retired British track and field athlete She is the 2013 European Indoor Champion in the 400 metres and won a 2012 World Indoor Championship gold medal in the 4 x 400 metres relay. She has also won silver and bronze medals in the 4 × 400 m relay at the World Championships.

Mike Edwards is a high-jump athlete and entrepreneur who runs his male grooming and Cigar company, Aireyys, the first black-owned cigar line in the United Kingdom.