By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon may strike another deal after OPPO mobile Nigeria, one of the sponsors of reality TV show, decided to allow fans to vote for who should be their next brand partner.

The housemates had their pictures taken with an OPPO Reno 3 Series smartphone during last week’s party and fans were asked to vote by liking and retweeting.

Laycon currently leading with close to 50k retweets and trended worldwide at some point, Erica also trended. While housemates such as Kiddwaya, Ozo and Nengi also pulled votes which is still going on as at the time of this write-up.

See below:

If you want ERICA to become the Next OPPO Brand Partner; Retweet, Like & Comment with #OPPOxErica to vote for her. pic.twitter.com/N38OrkfDQL — OPPO Mobile Nigeria (@oppomobileng) September 1, 2020

If you want LAYCON to become the Next OPPO Brand Partner; Retweet, Like & Comment with #OPPOxLaycon to vote for him. pic.twitter.com/t4d1MpPRfc — OPPO Mobile Nigeria (@oppomobileng) September 1, 2020

If you want LUCY to become the Next OPPO Brand Partner; Retweet, Like & Comment with #OPPOxLucy to vote for her. pic.twitter.com/ii54VDIEmg — OPPO Mobile Nigeria (@oppomobileng) September 1, 2020

If you want NEO to become the Next OPPO Brand Partner; Retweet, Like & Comment with #OPPOxNeo to vote for him. pic.twitter.com/KVm96CJqgn — OPPO Mobile Nigeria (@oppomobileng) September 1, 2020





If you want PRINCE to become the Next OPPO Brand Partner; Retweet, Like & Comment with #OPPOxPrince to vote for him. pic.twitter.com/Z5YeeEfIfJ — OPPO Mobile Nigeria (@oppomobileng) September 1, 2020

If you want VEE to become the Next OPPO Brand Partner; Retweet, Like & Comment with #OPPOxVee to vote for her. pic.twitter.com/SoANE4R8RO — OPPO Mobile Nigeria (@oppomobileng) September 1, 2020