By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Ex-BBNaija housemate, Munirat Antoinette Lecky popularly known as Anto Lecky has revealed that people tend to expect so much from Nigerian celebrities.
She aired her thoughts through her official Instagram account, stating how she hates to show vulnerability.
According to her, there is a certain pressure for celebrities to know and have it all.
Anto, however, advised that her fellow influencers and celebrities accept that they are enough.
View this post on Instagram
*Vulnerablity* — I HATE to show any kind of weakness but too many things have been happening as of late, where I have to be honest with myself and accept that life is hard and shit happens and I don’t have all the answers like I think I do. Especially as a public figure, yeyebrity, influenza, what have you, we are expected to have it all together. Not sure why because we are humans like the next person. There is a pressure to keep up. We are in a place where our value is based on numbers and not our God-given talent. No lie, shit is fucked up. I just write this to anyone, be it celebrity by social media or celebrity by heart because we all deserve to be celebrated, YOU ARE ENOUGH. YOU ARE MORE THAN ENOUGH.
What do you think?