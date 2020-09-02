By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Munirat Antoinette Lecky popularly known as Anto Lecky has revealed that people tend to expect so much from Nigerian celebrities.

She aired her thoughts through her official Instagram account, stating how she hates to show vulnerability.

According to her, there is a certain pressure for celebrities to know and have it all.

Anto, however, advised that her fellow influencers and celebrities accept that they are enough.