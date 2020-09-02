By Taiwo Okanlawon

The showdown between boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and contender Kubrat Pulev has finally been fixed for December 12, 2020.

The fight which was set to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in June was postponed to a probable unknown date in December due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that a new date has been set.

According to talkSport, Anthony Joshua is set to defend his WBA and IBO titles against IBF Mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on the 12th of December at London’s O2 Arena.

“Yes, December 12 at the O2 is the plan for AJ,” said Eddie to Boxing Scene.

“We are happy that the fight appears to be back on track and that we have new date and site. There is still some tweaking to do on the contract, but we are optimistic it should be concluded this week,” Pulev’s co-promoter John Writ also added.

The initial bout between Anthony and Pulev was supposed to take place on 2nd December 2018, but was declined by pulev due to an injury. This led Carols Takam to take up the fight against Anthony Joshua.

Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) owns the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles and is the sport’s biggest attraction in terms of gate revenue.





He often performs in front of massive crowds in facilities like Wembley Stadium, but in 2020 that simply may not be in the cards. He hasn’t fought since defeating Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia last December.