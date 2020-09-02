By Taiwo Okanlawon

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, re-elected president of the African Development Bank has asked God for wisdom following his swearing-in on Tuesday for a second term of five-years. in office.

The Nigeria former minister of agriculture was sworn in on Tuesday at the AfDB headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire in a virtual ceremony in compliance with the COVID-19 pandemic-related social distance guidelines.

Resuming duty, Dr. Adesina said in a tweet on Wednesday morning that he was humbling self before God in request for wisdom for a successful second five-year run.

He wrote, “God, as I start my second term as President of the African Development Bank, I humble myself before you. I ask that you will grant me wisdom and that Africa will thrive and prosper. Make Africa shine.”

Dr. Adesina also showered encomium on his wife, saying he would not be where he was without his wife Grace.

“Grace (Yemisi) — my darling wife, my rock, counsellor, and inspiration. I will not be standing here today without you. Thank you very much for always standing with and beside me. I love you!” said Adesina.

A globally-renowned development economist, World Food Prize Laureate, and Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate, Dr. Adesina has distinguished himself in driving a bold agenda to reform the Bank and accelerate Africa’s development.

He was first elected as President of the Bank on May 28, 2015. He was re-elected unopposed last week, winning unanimous votes of all the governors of the bank.