By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has acquired a new helicopter for church evangelism.

The helicopter, according to sources, arrived two weeks ago.

The helicopter is marked: ‘5N-EAA.’ The EAA represents Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

It was gathered that the helicopter is currently being parked at the Dominion Aviation Centre hangar belonging to Winners Chapel, whose head is Bishop David Oyedepo.

A top Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, source told PM NEWS that the helicopter arrived two weeks ago.

The source said it was parked at the hangar belonging to Oyedepo at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport for now.

According to the source, Adeboye’s church is currently building its own hangar, called ‘Emmanuel.’

The source said after it has been completed, the helicopter would be transferred from the Dominion Aviation Centre to Emmanuel hangar.



