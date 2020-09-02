By Adejoke Adeleye

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the appointment of six new permanent secretaries in the State Civil Service.

The Permanent Secretaries are: Kehinde Onasanya, Johnson Odeyemi, Olukayode Ogunleye, Moses Adebayo; Engr. Lateef Yusuf and Mrs Olusola Osasona.

Until their appointments, the career officers were senior directors in their respective ministries, agencies and parastatals.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, said the appointments were made in line with the desire of the government to fill the existing vacancies among the rank of permanent secretaries in the State Public Service.

“Seniority, merit, professionalism and diversity are considered in the appointment of the six permanent secretaries and done in the exercise of the provision of Section 208 (c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended),” the statement said.

Also in the exercise of his powers, the Governor deployed the new permanent secretaries to the following ministries and agencies:

i. Kehinde Onasanya – Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs;

ii. Engr Lateef Yusuf, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure;

iii. Mrs Olusola Osasona, Ministry of Transportation;

iv. Mr Johnson Odeyemi, Teaching Service Commission;

v. Mr Moses Adebayo, Bureau of Protocols and Ceremonials and

vi. Mr Olukayode Ogunleye, Bureau of Service Matters.

Redeployed to new ministries, agencies and commissions are the following permanent secretaries –

i. Mr. Kolawole Fagbohun, from the Bureau of Service Matters to Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

ii. Mrs Titilayo Dosunmu moves from Teaching Service Commission to Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission;

iii. Engr Jonathan Onajobi goes to Ministry of Culture and Tourism from the House of Assembly

iv. Dr Oluranti Oladeinde has been redeployed from the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to the Bureau of Government House and General Services.





Also affected are

v. Mrs Melutia Ogunremi who moves from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development

vi. Mr Olurotimi Sotubo from the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs to the Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration.

While congratulating the new appointees, Governor Abiodun urged them to brace up for the challenges of their positions.