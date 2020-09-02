By Jessica Dogo

The number of subscribers to GSM services in Nigeria increased by 15.3 million in five months, according to Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission.

Danbatta said ] active GSM subscribers in the country increased from 184 million in December 2019 to 199.3 million in May 2020.

He made the disclosure at the virtual launch/award ceremony of the COVID-19 Research Grant presented to three startups, by the NCC, on Tuesday Abuja.

He further explained that internet subscription in the same period increased from 126 million to 147.1 million.

Broadband subscription also increased from 72 million to 80.2 million, achieving a 42.02 per cent penetration in the country.

Danbatta explained that the startups participated in a 3-month virtual hackathon.

It has the theme Virtual Hackathon: “Adaptable Digital Solutions for Addressing the Present and Future Impact of Pandemic and Epidemic Diseases from Technology Hubs, Startups and Innovation Digital SMEs in Nigeria”.

“These may have given impetus to the possibility of holding virtual meetings and conferences on video technologies that are now providing social distancing solutions.





“So, in whichever way we look at it, telecommunication has greater role to play than many other sectors of economy and the society.