By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Since the end to the 2019-2020 English Premier League seasons, transfer activities have started.

The transfer window opened July 27 and it will remain open in the next 10 weeks. It will be shut 5 October.

Although many teams are looking to recruit new legs into their squads, others have been active in the market closing deals with potential talents for 2020-2021 season.

Below are 10 already completed transfers:

Situations around the 33-year-old English goal stopper were already becoming complicated before the London team snapped him.

He enjoyed a fine form at Manchester City between 2010 and 2015 hitting the peak of his career during that time.





Hart’s career began to take the downward turn when Pep Guardiola took charge at the Etihad Stadium.

The shot-stopper had to face loan spells at Torino, West Ham, before being disengaged from Manchester City.

Afterward, he had a short spell with Burnley between the 2018/19 – 2019/20 season, departing the club and becoming a free agent.

He has signed for Tottenham and in contract until 2022.

He has made it as Liverpool’s first signing of the summer.

The EPL champions have generally not been very active in the transfer market.

Although the champions have strong squad depth, they have been linked to a number of players.

There are no concluded deals yet, except for Tsimikas, a Greek defender from Olympiacos, who was signed for around $15 million.

The 24-year-old is open to taking charge from Dejan Lovern, Liverpool’s current left-back or providing depth and competition for the Croatian.

Doherty enjoyed a fine form individually and collectively with the entire Wolves team last season. The right-back, however, sought a new challenge in Tottenham under the demands of head coach, Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach looking to solve the defensive problem in his team believes the Irish player will provide enough quality for the right-back position.

Jose Mourinho was excited signing him. He said: “I am happy I don’t have to play against him again”.

After many speculations that trailed the transfer of the left-back, the 23-year-old eventually completed a switch from Leicester City to Chelsea.

Chilwell is believed to be among the best left-back defenders in the premier league owing to his fine abilities both defensively and offensively.

The left-back contributed three goals and assists in 27 appearances in the league last season.

Chelsea favoured a £50 million move for Chilwell over Nicolas Tagliafico and Sergio Reguilion who won the Europa League with Sevilla.

Willian Borges da Silva was forced away from Chelsea over non-agreement for a new contract with the London club and the signing of other young stars by the Blues.

However, his move to Arsenal did not come as a surprise being that speculations were drawn along that line before.

The 32-year-old is believed to be a good addition for the north London club joining them on a free transfer. His wealth of experience on the field and in the premier league also is factored to be a reason the Brazilian is a good addition to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Willian believes before the expiration of his contract with Arsenal, he would help them qualify and win the champions league.

Torres completed a quick £20.8 million move to Manchester City days after the league ended in Spain and England.

The right-winger’s move was sanctioned after Leroy Sane signed for Bayern Munich. The 20-year-old came through Valencia’s academy scoring four goals in 34 appearances last season.

Magalhaes transfer to Arsenal was confirmed by Lille on Tuesday . He became Arsenal’s second signing after fellow Brazilian Willian.

Gabriel has been rated highly by Arsenal fans having ranked number 2 in the French league for forward passes with 578 and number 6 in the number of shots blocked last season.

The French league was cut short last season owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City was quick to snap Nathan Ake from Bournemouth after the side suffered relegation from the premier league.

The highly-rated 25-year-old defender joined the Manchester side on a five-year deal in a £41m transfer.

Analysts say that Ake would appeal to Pep Guardiola who moved defensive midfielder Fernandinho into central defence to cover Aymeric Laporte.

Speculations have it that city is still trying to strengthen its defensive line with Kalidou Koulibaly



Werner enjoyed much success at German side RB Leipzig last season scoring 28 goals in the season. He fell behind Robert Lewandowski who snapped the prize for highest goal scorer in the German league with 34 goals.

The 24-year -old is renowned for his pace with the ball, strength, and lethality in front of goal. Frank Lampard was believed to have called for the signing of Werner owing to the inconsistent form Tammy Abraham showed last season with Oliver Giroud coming off age.

Werner has begun showing off his goal-scoring prowess in blue scoring a goal on his debut appearance against Brighton in a friendly match.

Despite picking up an injury on his debut appearance for Chelsea, Ziyech is highly rated by the blue fans as much is expected from him come next season.

Ziyech would be required to fill in the void left by Willian and add quality to the attacking lines of Chelsea alongside Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner.

He is known for his finishing, dribbling, long passes, technique, and ability from free-kicks in his former team Ajax.

Prior to joining Chelsea, the winger is widely compared to Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City.