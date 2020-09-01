By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian singer-songwriter Aituaje Iruobe, known professionally as Waje, who mostly listened to singers such as Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin to improve her craft turned 40 today.

Waje first gained prominence after being featured on the remake of P-Square’s “Omoge Mi”. She attended Word of Faith Group of Schools and joined the choir.

The musician sang gospel tunes to the delight of Church Of God Mission founder late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, who was impressed with her singing and decided to help her during her entire secondary school days.

Taking to social media, she shared new pictures and wrote: ‘Thank you for all for riding with me and being a part of my story…..

Happy birthday to me

My life is a testimony of God love.

A love with no reservation, without my perfection

Thank you for loving me for no reason.

Happy birthday 🎁

“Sing praises to God and to his name! Sing loud praises to him who rides the clouds. His name is the Lord — rejoice in his presence!”’





Waje was born on September 1st 1980, in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria, the first born and the first daughter in her family. She grew up in Benin City, following her parent’s relocation. Her parents got divorced when she was a child.

She later relocated to Nsukka, Enugu State to attend the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, earning a degree in social work from the school.

Waje is a single mother of a lovely daughter Emerald.