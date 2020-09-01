By Jennifer Okundia

Talented Nigerian actor, Timini Egbuson drops his latest vlog where he takes fans through a day in his life at home, attending Funke Akindele-Bello‘s upcoming movie “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” script read, and cancelled hotel stay-cation plan.

Egbuson became known through his role as Tobi, on MTV’s Shuga. He also got his debut in acting on MTV’s flagship soap-opera, Tinsel. He also starred in the 2015 cult-classic “Fifty” where he played the role of Jamal. He is also popularly known for his role as Mohammed, on the hit web-series “Skinny Girl in Transit.”

Timini who is younger brother to actress Dakore Egbuson, has featured in films like Ajuwaya (2017) Isoken (2017) and Kamsi (2018). He won the prize for Acting in 2019 at the Future Awards and “Best Actor in a Drama” Award at the AMVCAs for his role in the “Elevator Baby” in 2020.

Some of the movies he has featured in includes:

MTv Shuga, Fifty, Skinny Girl in Transit, Manhunting with Mum, Tinsel, Fifty the series, Isoken, Something Wicked, Another Time, Room 420, Ajuwaya, The missing piece, The intern and Elevator Baby.

Timini, born in Bayelsa state, got his primary education from Green-spring Montessori, The Afro School and St Catherine’s. He later attended Adebayo Mokuolu College, Lagos.

He studied Psychology in the University of Lagos and graduated in 2011. He started his acting career in 2010, on M-net’s soap opera Tinsel.



