Toyin Abraham

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham has unveiled some gorgeous pictures prior to her birthday on September 5.

The mother of one who will be 38-year-old in few days sent social media into a frenzy with her choice of outfit and colour.

Dressed like a Yoruba woman, the movie star was seen wearing with her lovely and adorable blue native attire popularly known as ‘asooke’.

Toyin also used the opportunity to wish her fans a happy new month.

Toyin began acting in 2003, when Bukky Wright, a veteran film actress, visited Ibadan to shoot a movie.

Over the years, Toyin has produced, directed, and featured in several Nigerian films, such as Alani Baba Labake and Ebimi ni, Alakada.

READ ALSO  Toyin Abraham knocks fan for accessing her film for free on Netflix

She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Yoruba film titled Ebimi ni during 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards alongside Joke Muyiwa, who was nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Yoruba film titled Ayitale.

HAPPY NEW MONTH FAM🙏🙏 Asoke oke @bimmms24 Outfit @bimmms24 Makeup by @edens_glam Shoes @maronyworld Gele @taiwo_touch Photo credit @wumiadefioye Accessories @ordawyse_jewels #fortyinabit #fortyinfewdaystime

