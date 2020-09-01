By Jennifer Okundia

Humanitarian, Youtuber and talented Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has been undergoing leadership training in Abuja, Nigeria, after she was made Director, Socials and Empowerment by the Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS).

A media briefing was held on Monday August 31st 2020, for repositioning Niger Delta Development Commission and the Department of State Services (DSS), a security agency of Nigeria.

Dikeh in a statement said :ON GOING:-

MEDIA BRIEFING BY THE CYMS ON REPOSITIONING NDDC AND SUPPORTING ENHANCEMENT OF DSS…

MONDAY AUG 31st, 2020..

The Port Harcourt native in August 2000, set up The Tonto Dikeh Foundation, established with clear vision and passion of making life better for all displaced and under privilege women, girls, youth, and children in Africa, in-respective of their Politically, Religious and Cultural differences.

It also aims at organizing regular sensitization programs and symposium discussion that will bring sanity and civility to the black race; by taking issues that affect women, gender issues, rape, empowerment, climate change and child right.



