By Jennifer Okundia

Kulture Kiari Cephus, daughter of American rappers Cardi B and hubby Kiari Kendrell Cephus known on stage as Offset, is growing up in so much love with her family.

The Grammy award winning ‘Money’ crooner showed off her cute daughter who turned two in June, wearing matching pink and white outfit with herself.

Kulture, born in 2018, is the first child of the couple, who started dating in 2017 and married shortly after. She has half-brothers Jordan and Kody, and a half-sister, Kalea, from her father’s previous relationships.

‘Me and my babe 🎀

Me and my best friend🎀’ Cardi B captioned her photo with Kulture and a video.

Earlier in August Cardi dropped a new single ‘WAP’ featuring fellow rapper Meganthestallion with cameo appearance from makeup entrepreneur, reality TV star and model Kylie Jenner.

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, popular as Cardi B, is a songwriter, television personality born in Manhattan and raised in the Bronx, New York City, who became prominent after several of her posts and videos became popular on Vine and Instagram.



