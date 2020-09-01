24 year old ex housemate of Big Brother Naija show who hails from Anambra state, Jackye Madu took to Instagram in a post to pen a lovely poem.

The model and software engineer who was the Miss Teen Nigeria United Nations beauty queen in 2015, while welcoming her fans into the new month of September, wrote:

“You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I’ll rise.

Does my sexiness upset you?

Does it come as a surprise

That I dance like I’ve got diamonds

At the meeting of my thighs?

Out of the huts of history’s shame

I rise

Up from a past that’s rooted in pain

I rise

I’m a black ocean, leaping and wide,

Welling and swelling I bear in the tide.

Leaving behind nights of terror and fear

I rise

Into a daybreak that’s wondrously clear

I rise

Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave,

I am the dream and the hope of the slave.

I rise

I rise

I rise.

#WeRise

Happy New Month ❤️’