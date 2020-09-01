By Adejoke Adeleye

Officers of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 37-year-old Arabic teacher, Ismaila Saheed and one Toliha Sabith, 20, for allegedly defiling a 15- year- old girl (name withheld).

The victim had reported at Redeemed Camp Police Station, Mowe, that Sabith forcefully had carnal knowledge of her on the 25th of August 2020.

She said she reported the incident to Saheed, her Arabic teacher, who then told her that she might have become pregnant as a result of the defilement.

She said the Arabic teacher subsequently offered to help her abort the pregnancy.

But she said instead of removing the imaginary pregnancy, the victim alleged that Saheed also used the opportunity to have carnal knowledge of her, after which he inserted a sharp object into her private part, an action which she said resulted in a serious injury to her.

Upon the report, the DPO Redeemed Camp division, SP Bala Yakubu, detailed his detectives to go after the two suspects and they were both apprehended on the 28th of August 2020.

According to the Police, the two suspects have confessed to the crime while the victim is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Ogun Commissioner of Police, CP Edward A Ajogun, has directed that the two suspects who he described as ‘animals in human skin’ should be transferred to Anti- Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

The CP also appealed to parents to always be concerned about the well being of their children especially the female ones so as not to make them an easy prey for predators in human skin.