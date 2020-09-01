Buhari meets with Uzodinma at the State House, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari receives Uzodinma in Abuja

L-R: Uzodinma, Buhari and his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari

L-R: President Muhammadu Buhari, The Executive Governor of Imo State. Senator Hope Uzodinma and Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari during an audience with the President at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. SEPT 1, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari and The Executive Governor of Imo State. Senator Hope Uzodinma during an audience with the President at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. SEPT 1, 2020

 

