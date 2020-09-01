Former chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole missed death by the whiskers on Tuesday, when a trailer crashed into the party’s campaign convoy at Benin Bye-Pass.

While Oshionmhole was lucky, two policemen in the convoy died in the accident at Oluku Junction.

It was not clear whether the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu was also embedded in the convoy.

The accident was being seen by some members of Oshiomhole’s party as staged by the political opponents, while some said it was just a normal accident.

The gravity of the accident and the fatalities involved led the party to suspend further campaign, according to a statement issued after the accident.

The party said it suspended the campaign to grieve with families of the victims.

Edo election will be held on 19 September.

