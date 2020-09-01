By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor, Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, popularly known as Okey Bakassi and his wife, Ezinne, are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary.

The couple got married on September 1, 2001, and have 3 adorable children.

He shared a post on his Instagram page this afternoon, vowing to love Ezinne until the end of time.

”We have been friends since the day we met in 1988….today we celebrate our 19yrs of marriage and building our family & destiny together.

”Thanks to my reliable team partner/wife/behaviour coach/etc.. Zizi. May God continue to strengthen our lovely union. I love you till the end of time. Happy anniversary, Zizi”