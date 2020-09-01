By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede on Tuesday decided to let go of the past and publicly reached out to all her exes, including her ex-husband, Olakunle Fawole.

The 37-year-old actress who also announced that she is now with a management company, disclosed that her reason for forgiving is towards creating a better story for herself.

She wrote; ”The last few years have been such an experience, I’ve had the high, the low, the incredible and the not so incredible. I’ve been hurt and I have hurt people as well but after my last birthday a few days ago, I decided to totally let go of the past and earnest the opportunity in the present and reach out to the future to create a better story for myself and my family.

”To this end, I am reaching out to all my Ex-es, the one I wouldn’t talk to or work with anymore, to say-I have forgiven you and I am also apologizing to those I have hurt because, in relationships, it takes two(2) to tangle so I am also sorry.

”To my Ex-husband, it is nothing but love, peace and mutual respect. The past is past, it didn’t work out, we should move on.

”To business associates and friends turn strangers, for the moment I hurt you, I am deeply sorry. To those I felt hurt me, I have also forgiven. Let us work together again, let’s be cool again even if we are not the best of friends.

”To my fans, thank you for standing by this Choco Girl and to the whole wide world, I am starting afresh, please join me on this new journey.

”To this end, I am signed to a new management company, 007 Global Talent Agency @007globalmanagement and in the next couple of days, you will be hearing more exciting news from me.





”By the way, my web series directed by me will be out soon” she concluded.